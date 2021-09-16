Upper Marlboro barricade ends with man in custody, woman injured

A barricade situation has ended with a man in custody and a woman injured in the Upper Marlboro area of Prince George's County.

Authorities say they responded to the 12400 block of Cecily Court around 2:20 a.m. for a domestic related incident. Police say an adult female was located at the scene 'suffering from injuries.'

It is unclear how the woman was injured.

Investigators are asking residents to stay clear of the area and have closed nearby Robert Bowie Drive at Trotter Terrace.