Expand / Collapse search

Upper Marlboro barricade ends with man in custody, woman injured

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
News
FOX 5 DC

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - A barricade situation has ended with a man in custody and a woman injured in the Upper Marlboro area of Prince George's County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Woman injured, barricade situation underway in Upper Marlboro area of Prince George's County

A woman has been injured and a barricade situation is underway in the Upper Marlboro area of Prince George's County.

Authorities say they responded to the 12400 block of Cecily Court around 2:20 a.m. for a domestic related incident. Police say an adult female was located at the scene 'suffering from injuries.'

It is unclear how the woman was injured.

Investigators are asking residents to stay clear of the area and have closed nearby Robert Bowie Drive at Trotter Terrace.