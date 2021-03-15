Up to 5,000 fans can return to Nationals games after waiver approved, mayor's office says

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Monday that fans could be able to return to Washington Nationals and D.C. United home games this summer, pending approval of the teams’ applications for permission to admit fans.

The opportunity arose after D.C. health officials re-examined the city’s COVID-19 metrics.

Mayor Bowser's office announced the Nationals waiver was approved on Monday evening.

In the approval letter, the mayor’s office says, in part: "Your application to reopen the ballpark with a maximum capacity of 5,000 fans is approved."

The Nationals must have an established plan of COVID-19 protocols in place and follow health guidelines in order to welcome back fans to Nats Park.

The mayor also announced that the city would roll back a number of other restrictions. The relaxed guidelines would go into effect one week from today.

Indoor group fitness will be allowed once again, capped at 10 people, and restaurants will be able to serve alcohol until midnight.

Plus, some live entertainment venues and movie theaters could reopen at reduced capacity.