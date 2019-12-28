Expand / Collapse search

Two hospitalized after high-rise fire in Southwest D.C.

WASHINGTON - A man and woman are in the hospital with serious injuries after a high-rise caught fire Saturday morning in Southwest D.C.

The fire broke out around 10 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Delaware Avenue Southwest, near M Street. 

Firefighters say the "heavy fire" started in the first floor of the 8-story building. 

By 10:30 a.m. they extinguished the fire, but two people went to a nearby trauma center with serious injuries. Other residents were being treated at the scene.

A source tells Fox 5 the building is a high-rise home for seniors. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Fox 5's Ike Ejiochi was at the scene:

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates. 