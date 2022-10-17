Expand / Collapse search

Triple shooting under investigation in DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a triple shooting that took place Monday night in Southeast D.C. 

The call reporting the shooting came in just after 8:30 p.m

Upon responding to the scene on the 1300 block of Congress Street, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found three victims in various conditions — including one man who was unconscious and not breathing. 

D.C. police said the shooting remains under investigation.

DC police chief addresses recent string of violence: 'Enough is enough'

The top cop in D.C. held a community conversation Wednesday calling on the entire District to do their part to put an end to gun violence.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.


 