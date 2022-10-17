Triple shooting under investigation in DC

Police are investigating a triple shooting that took place Monday night in Southeast D.C.

The call reporting the shooting came in just after 8:30 p.m

Upon responding to the scene on the 1300 block of Congress Street, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found three victims in various conditions — including one man who was unconscious and not breathing.

D.C. police said the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



