Triple shooting in Capitol Heights under investigation, police connect three crime scenes

A shooting near a Citgo gas station in Prince George's County left three people injured Thursday evening.

Detectives are now investigating that incident and another one that occurred about a block away.

Prince George's County Police Department's public information officer, Emily Austin, said both crime scenes in Capitol Heights are believed to have stemmed from the same incident.

Officer Austin said that the department received a call reporting a shooting around 6:20 p.m.

First responders dispatched to the scene of the shooting on Sheriff Road found one man suffering from gunshot wounds near Citgo. He was taken to a local hospital, Austin said, in stable condition.

Detectives are also looking into what occurred down the road on Farmingdale Avenue. Both scenes are about two minutes apart, and Austin mentioned that a second man was found shot in that area.

Officer Hugh Carew with the Metropolitan Police Department told FOX 5 that MPD officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on Minnesota Avenue Northeast. That man, according to Officer Carew, is believed to have been shot in Prince George's County.

Officer Austin confirmed with FOX 5 that the victim found in D.C. was involved in the shooting on Sheriff Road.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.