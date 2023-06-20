Trial for suspended Loudoun County Public Schools spokesperson Wayde Byard begins

The trial for suspended Loudoun County Public Schools spokesperson Wayde Byard is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Byard is facing a single felony count of perjury. His indictment came last year from a special grand jury commissioned by Attorney General Jason Miyares that investigated the school system’s response to two sexual assaults committed by a student in 2021

In a statement issued after a hearing last year, Byard said he plans to plead not guilty.

"At this point, I can’t address any specific charges because neither my attorney nor myself have been given any indication of what I’ve been alleged to do," Byard said at the time.

Ex-Superintendent Scott Ziegler is facing three misdemeanor charges in connection with the case. He was fired in December of last year and has filed a motion to dismiss the charges.

Byard‘s trial is expected to last two days.

According to the grand jury report, after the first assault occurred in a girls' bathroom stall at Stone Bridge in May 2021, the student - a northern Virginia teenager - was charged in juvenile court and barred by court order from returning to the school.

Administrators then transferred him to nearby Broad Run High School, where the second assault occurred in October 2021. He was convicted in juvenile court of both assaults.

The report says teachers at both schools warned administrators of the student's disturbing conduct weeks before each assault occurred. Even the student's grandmother spoke up and warned the student's probation officer, referring to her grandchild as a "sociopath," according to the report.

At a June 2021 school board meeting, Ziegler answered questions from board members as they considered policies related to transgender students, including whether those students can use restrooms of their preferred gender. In response to a question, Ziegler denied that the school system ever had an incident involving students being assaulted in school restrooms. But the grand jury report said Ziegler was aware of the assault that had occurred in May 2021 and had even sent school board members an email about it.

Byard, the longtime spokesman for the school system, is best known in the county as the voice on the automated calls and messages that notify students when schools are closed due to inclement weather. Students have elevated him to a sort of cult status, creating memes honoring his position as the bearer of good news to students looking for a respite from classwork.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.