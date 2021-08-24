Traffic mess as 3rd Street Tunnel remains closed following water main break

The 3rd Street Tunnel remains closed Tuesday after a water main break sent water pouring into the roadway causing major traffic backups across downtown D.C.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Emergency crews closed the tunnel Monday morning after a main that runs inside the tunnel began leaking water that pooled in the roadway.

Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed around 7:30 a.m. Monday and multiple secondary roads were also closed soon after. Crews worked to isolate the source of the leak for much of the day Monday. At least six building in the area either lost water service or were left with low water pressure.

DC Water / @dcwater

Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program released the following closure information Tuesday morning:

UPDATE: Road Closure. 3rd Street Tunnel SB/NB between NY Ave and Mass. Ave NW. Wash, DC. Northern portion of the tunnel remains closed for ongoing repairs. No access to NB tunnel from the SW/SE Fwys. NB South Capitol St open but NB traffic diverted to 2nd St/Mass Ave. Avoid area

It is unclear when the tunnel will be reopened.