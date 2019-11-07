Tow-truck driver killed in Prince George’s County hit-and-run
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A tow-truck operator was walking back to his vehicle on a Prince George’s County roadway when he was struck and killed in a hit-and-run, according to Maryland State Police.
Investigators say the 63-year-old man – who has not been identified – had been responding to a disabled vehicle in the area of Branch Avenue and Coventry Way in Temple Hills Wednesday night.
He was struck after loading the disabled vehicle on the shoulder of the road.
State Police responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is still investigating.
If you have any information that might help State Police in their investigation, call (301) 568-8101.