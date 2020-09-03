Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
until THU 10:00 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Anne Arundel County, Frederick County, Montgomery County, Prince Georges County, Charles County, Carroll County, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, City of Manassas, Fairfax County, Prince William County
Flood Warning
from THU 7:10 PM EDT until FRI 1:15 AM EDT, District of Columbia, Prince Georges County, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, City of Manassas, Fairfax County, Prince William County
Flood Warning
until THU 11:15 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Montgomery County, Prince Georges County, Fairfax County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 8:30 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Montgomery County, Prince Georges County, Arlington County
Flood Warning
from THU 7:41 PM EDT until FRI 1:45 AM EDT, Anne Arundel County, Prince Georges County
Flood Warning
from THU 5:33 PM EDT until THU 11:30 PM EDT, Carroll County

Tornado watch in effect throughout DMV; confirmed tornado touches down near Annapolis: NWS

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A tornado watch is in effect throughout the DMV on Thursday. The watch is in effect through 10 p.m.

A warning that had been in effect for Howard, Carroll, and Frederick counties in Maryland was canceled shortly after 4 p.m. Other warnings also went into effect for Baltimore City, Montgomery and Prince George's counties. 

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near Annapolis at around 6:03 p.m.

More tornado warnings and severe weather warnings are possible throughout the evening.

If you are in an area where a tornado warning is in effect, take shelter immediately.

Here are some other steps you should take during a tornado warning:

If you can safely get to a sturdy building, then do so immediately.

- Go to a safe room, basement, or storm cellar.

- If you are in a building with no basement, then get to a small interior room on the lowest level.

- Stay away from windows, doors, and outside walls.

- Do not get under an overpass or bridge. You’re safer in a low, flat location.

- Watch out for flying debris that can cause injury or death.

- Use your arms to protect your head and neck.

