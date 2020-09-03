Tornado watch in effect throughout DMV
WASHINGTON - A tornado watch is in effect throughout the DMV on Thursday.
The watch is in effect through 10 p.m.
A warning that had been in effect for Howard, Carroll, and Frederick Counties was canceled shortly after 4 p.m.
Tornado warnings and severe weather warnings are possible throughout the evening.
If you are in an area where a tornado warning is in effect, take shelter immediately.
Here are some other steps you should take during a tornado warning:
If you can safely get to a sturdy building, then do so immediately.
- Go to a safe room, basement, or storm cellar.
- If you are in a building with no basement, then get to a small interior room on the lowest level.
- Stay away from windows, doors, and outside walls.
- Do not get under an overpass or bridge. You’re safer in a low, flat location.
- Watch out for flying debris that can cause injury or death.
- Use your arms to protect your head and neck.