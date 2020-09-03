Tornado watch in effect throughout DMV

A tornado watch is in effect throughout the DMV on Thursday.

The watch is in effect through 10 p.m.

A warning that had been in effect for Howard, Carroll, and Frederick Counties was canceled shortly after 4 p.m.

Tornado warnings and severe weather warnings are possible throughout the evening.

If you are in an area where a tornado warning is in effect, take shelter immediately.

Here are some other steps you should take during a tornado warning:

If you can safely get to a sturdy building, then do so immediately.

- Go to a safe room, basement, or storm cellar.

- If you are in a building with no basement, then get to a small interior room on the lowest level.

- Stay away from windows, doors, and outside walls.

- Do not get under an overpass or bridge. You’re safer in a low, flat location.

- Watch out for flying debris that can cause injury or death.

- Use your arms to protect your head and neck.

