TMZ: Kanye West to speak at Lakewood Church

article

Kanye West is reportedly coming to Lakewood Church.

According to TMZ, the musician has agreed to take the stage for Joel Osteen’s popular service this Sunday.

Apparently, West and Osteen Have been talking on a regular basis, even becoming friends, TMZ reports.

During this Sunday’s 11 a.m. service, TMZ reports West will walk up to the pulpit and have a conversation with Osteen that will last about 30 minutes.

TMZ says sources tell them Osteen wants his congregation to hear how Kanye has overcome significant adversity in his life.