Tile IX complaint filed against Fairfax Co. schools over locker room incident

The Brief The family of a Virginia student has filed a Title IX complaint against Fairfax County Public Schools. The complaint claims that the district was "indifferent" to female students' complaints of sexual harassment in the locker room, claiming a male student repeatedly watched the female students getting changed ahead of PE. FCPS policy allows for students to use any bathrooms or locker rooms that align with their gender identity.



The family of a Fairfax County student has filed a Title IX complaint against the school district, claiming that school officials repeatedly ignored female students' complaints of sexual harassment in the locker room.

What we know:

The Defense of Freedom Institute filed its complaint against Fairfax County Public Schools on Wednesday, on behalf of the family of a freshman at West Springfield High School.

The complaint claims that a male student repeatedly went into the girls' locker room and watched students changing ahead of PE class, and that when the female student raised the issue with school staff, they were "indifferent" to her complaints. Instead, the family alleges, the school told her to change somewhere else.

The school allegedly told the family that the other student has a right to be in the locker room because they identify as female.

Eventually, the school decided to shorten the freshman class' time to change in the locker room, allowing the other student to change with their class, which DFI argued violate's Title IX's provision for equal access.

RELATED: Fairfax County Public Schools could lose federal funding over bathroom policy

What they're saying:

While the student accused of watching the girls change in the locker room identifies as female, the complaint filed Wednesday accuses them of also using the boys' bathrooms and locker room.

FCPS policy, however, allows students to use facilities that align either with their gender identity, or their sex assigned at birth.

The complaint argues that "the policy on its face contemplates that, for a student to be permitted to use any sex-separated facility in the school, that student must merely declare that he or she is ‘transgender’ or ‘gender-expansive’ and then enter the facility."

The backstory:

This isn't the first time that FCPS has come under fire for its bathroom policies.

Earlier this summer, the Department of Education determined FCPS and four other school districts in Northern Virginia were in violation of federal law, saying the districts' policies regarding transgender students violated Title IX.

FCPS, however, denied this, arguing instead that the policies were compliant with Title IX.

The other side:

Fairfax County Public Schools told FOX 5 that the district has not yet received the complaint, but that "school staff are aware of the situation and have been addressing the concerns by working with the student and their respective families."