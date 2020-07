Three people were injured in a shooting in Germantown Saturday evening, according to police.

Officials said three victims were shot on Cinnamon Drive in Montgomery County and were transported to area hospitals.

The public is being asked to remain away from the area.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.

WATCH FOX 5 FOR LIVE UPDATES

Advertisement