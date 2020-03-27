The Good Word: 'Sugar Chef' Padua Player shares creative meal ideas

Executive Chef Padua Player, best known as Sugar Chef, joins us on The Good Word podcast!

The Washington, D.C. native is sharing meal prep ideas and family friendly dessert-making activities.

He also shares inspiration and encouragement for families as we navigate this coronavirus pandemic.

Sugar Chef is best known for crafting and creating exquisite desserts.

