A dozen people are displaced after a fire ripped through a single-family house in Wheaton on Thanksgiving night.

The flames started doing damage, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer, around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Kingswell Drive.

Photo via Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

Several crews from nearby fire stations responded to the home where Piringer said the blaze was burning through the sunroom and other areas on the first floor.

Everyone inside the house was able to get out before firefighters arrived.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo via Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

Piringer mentioned that the people who were inside are now being assisted by the Red Cross, and a person of interest was detained. It's unclear at the moment whether that individual ignited the flames.

Montgomery County police told FOX 5 that they transported him to a local hospital for an emergency evaluation petition.

Montgomery County Fire Marshalls are leading the investigation into that person’s involvement in this incident.

On Friday morning, firefighters went to the Kingswell Drive community where the fire ignited the night before to talk to residents about fire safety and check smoke alarms.

The cause of Thursday night's fire has not been disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.