Tennessee school shooting: 1 dead, officer shot and injured, Knoxville police say

The Knoxville Police Department in Tennessee said multiple agencies are on the scene Monday afternoon of a shooting at a high school.

Police said in a tweet that an officer was shot and is among "multiple gunshot victims" that have been reported. The officer’s condition remains unknown at this point.

"Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer," police wrote.

Police said they are at Austin-East Magnet High School, which is about four miles from downtown Knoxville.

Authorities say the investigation remains active and are asking residents to avoid the area.

Advertisement

Police didn’t give out any information yet about a suspect.

Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas said on Twitter that the district will release more information on the shooting as it becomes known.

In the meantime, he said the building has been secured and that students who were not involved have been released to their families.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents have gone to the school. The bureau, which is the state's top crime-fighting agency, didn't elaborate but said it would provide more information later.

Last week, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed off on legislation that would make Tennessee the latest state to soon allow most adults 21 and older to carry handguns – openly or concealed -- without first clearing a background check and training. Lee backed the legislation over objections from law enforcement groups, who argued that the state’s existing permit system provided an important safeguard for knowing who should or shouldn’t be carrying a gun.

The law, which does not apply to long guns, will take effect July 1. The new measure also increases certain penalties. For example, theft of a firearm — now a misdemeanor that carries a 30-day sentence — will become a felony with a mandatory six month incarceration. It also makes exceptions for people with certain mental illnesses and criminal convictions.

When asked earlier this year whether other recent mass shootings in Georgia, Colorado and others gave him any concern about timing, Lee has previously said the increased penalties mean that "we in fact will be strengthening laws that would help prevent gun crimes in the future."

This story is developing. Please check back for more info. This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.

