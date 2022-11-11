Teenager charged with DUI in Arlington County crash that killed second teenager

article

A teenager is charged with driving under the influence after a crash that killed another teenager in the Rock Spring area of Arlington County.

Arlington County Police say the crash happened around 12:29 a.m. Wednesday along Old Dominion Drive near Williamsburg Boulevard in Arlington.

At the scene, first responders found an unoccupied car SUV that was on fire, forcing fire crews to quickly extinguish the flames.

The first responders also found a sedan at the scene, with an unconscious teenage boy inside. The teenager, who was the driver of the sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of the sedan was attempting to make a U-turn on Old Dominion Drive when he was struck by the SUV.

Investigators say the SUV was driving at a high rate of speed at the time.

The driver of the SUV, who was also identified as a juvenile male in his teens, was taken into custody at the scene. He is charged with Driving Under the Influence and Involuntary Manslaughter.

Police did not release the identities of either the victim or the suspect.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-228-4159. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-866-411-TIPS.