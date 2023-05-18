Teenage girl hospitalized after shooting in Riverdale Park

A teenage girl was shot in Riverdale Park Thursday evening and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

SkyFox captured a large police presence in the parking lot of an apartment complex as police investigated the shooting in the 6800 block of Riverdale Road.

Prince George's County police said they received a call reporting the shooting came in around 5:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

