Teenage bicyclist struck and killed in North Bethesda

A teenager was struck and killed while riding a bicycle in North Bethesda Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department say they responded to the site of an accident in the area of Old Georgetown Road and Cheshire Drive just after 4 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers determined that there was a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene after the crash. Police say the cyclist has succumbed to their injuries and has died.

They are believed to be around 18-years-old.

While police continue to investigate the matter, Northbound Old Georgetown Road is closed between 495 Highway and Democracy Boulevard.