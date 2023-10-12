Teen wounded in shooting near DC recreation center; no suspects identified
WASHINGTON - Authorities in D.C. are investigating a shooting near a recreation center that left a teen wounded.
Officers responded to the shooting just before 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of 49th Street in the northeast near the Deanwood Recreation Center.
The boy was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.
Investigators have no suspects or motives. The shooting remains under investigation.
