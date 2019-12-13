Expand / Collapse search

Teen suffering ‘life-threatening’ injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North Bethesda area, police say

Published 
North Bethesda
FOX 5 DC

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. - A teenager suffered serious injuries when they were struck by a vehicle in the North Bethesda area on Friday morning.

Montgomery County police declined to identify the victim, noting only that they believe the injuries are life threatening.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Investigators are the scene at Montrose Road and Bargate Court.

They say the driver remained at the scene.
 