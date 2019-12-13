Teen suffering ‘life-threatening’ injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North Bethesda area, police say
NORTH BETHESDA, Md. - A teenager suffered serious injuries when they were struck by a vehicle in the North Bethesda area on Friday morning.
Montgomery County police declined to identify the victim, noting only that they believe the injuries are life threatening.
Investigators are the scene at Montrose Road and Bargate Court.
They say the driver remained at the scene.