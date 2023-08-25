'Suspicious toilet' with note hinting explosion forces evacuations at Americana in Glendale; 1 in custody

A "suspicious toilet" found at the movie theater left a stench for those forced to briefly evacuate from the Americana in Glendale.

SkyFOX was over the popular Glendale hangout spot where the toilet was under investigation. According to the Glendale Police Department, someone left the toilet in front of the AMC, claiming it was going to explode.

The note allegedly hinted that it was a bomb.

One person was placed in custody in the Glendale toiletgate. Officials did not say what role the suspect played in the suspicious toilet.

It is unknown where the toilet actually came from. The evacuation was eventually lifted and as of 10 p.m., no injuries were reported.