Suspended LCPS spokesperson Wayde Byard expected in court Thursday

Suspended Loudoun County Public Schools spokesperson Wayde Byard is expected in court Thursday after being indicted by a special grand jury following an investigation into the school system's response to two sexual assaults committed by a student in 2021.

Byard made an initial court appearance in December. He faces a single felony count of perjury and was released on a $1,000 bond.

Former Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler was also indicted last year and faces three misdemeanor charges. Ziegler was fired in December by the school board and has a trial date for later this year..

According to the grand jury report, after the first assault occurred in a girls' bathroom stall at Stone Bridge in May 2021, the student - a northern Virginia teenager - was charged in juvenile court and barred by court order from returning to the school.

Administrators then transferred him to nearby Broad Run High School, where the second assault occurred in October 2021. He was convicted in juvenile court of both assaults.

The report says teachers at both schools warned administrators of the student's disturbing conduct weeks before each assault occurred. Even the student's grandmother spoke up and warned the student's probation officer, referring to her grandchild as a "sociopath," according to the report.

Byard, the longtime spokesman for the school system, is best known in the county as the voice on the automated calls and messages that notify students when schools are closed due to inclement weather. Students have elevated him to a sort of cult status, creating memes honoring his position as the bearer of good news to students looking for a respite from classwork.

In a statement after the December hearing, Byard said he plans to plead not guilty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.