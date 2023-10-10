Suspect steals rideshare driver's vehicle after dispute over bringing pet on ride in DC

The Metropolitan Police have released an image of a carjacking suspect in D.C.

Police say the victim of a recent carjacking a rideshare driver in the nation's capital. According to police, the driver picked up the suspect on Sunday, there was a disagreement regarding the suspect bringing a pet, and as a result the suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s car.

The stolen car was later located in the 6000 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

Anyone who identifies this suspect is asked to contact police.