Suspect sought, schools closed after 2 Anne Arundel County officers shot; police say

Authorities say two police officers were shot in an incident that stemmed from a death investigation in Anne Arundel County.

Police say the incident began after a man was found shot dead inside a Glen Burnie residence around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

While conducting a traffic stop in search of a person of interest along Fort Smallwood Road, officers say the driver of a vehicle fled off and fired shots at them. Police say one detective was shot in that area. A second detective, who pursued the suspected shooter, was shot in the Stony Beach section of Anne Arundel County.

Officials say the investigation continued overnight. They are searching for the suspect, who they say is now on foot, in the Stony Beach community. Both officers are in stable condition. The suspect is described as a tall, skinny white male with neck tattoos.

The following schools in Anne Arundel County are closed due to the investigation:

Northeast HS

George Fox MS

High Point ES

Riviera Beach ES

Solley ES

Sunset ES