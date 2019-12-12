Suspect kidnapped woman, drove stolen vehicle into Waldorf bowling alley, investigators say

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who broke into a woman’s home, kidnapped her, and plowed her vehicle into a bowling alley.

They say the victim returned to her Waldorf home on Wednesday night and found the man waiting for her.

After he kidnapped the woman, the suspect allegedly drove to various ATMs, forcing her to withdraw money for him at each.

Prince Georges’ County police found the victim along Accokeek Road and Gardner Avenue in Accokeek.

They believe he also drove the vehicle into an AMF Bowling Alley location in Waldorf in hopes of using her ATM card in a machine within the building.

The sheriff’s office is still looking for the suspect, who reportedly has a light complexion, is between 20 and 30 years old, and stands approximately 5-foot-8.

The victim's vehicle is a 2010 black four-door Toyota Camry with registration plates that read 6BM 3802. The rear of the car is damaged.

If you can help police find the man, call (301) 609-6494, or 1-866-411-TIPS.