Suspect in Prince George’s County brutal school bus attack connected to deadly shooting: source

The teenage suspect police are still looking for in the attempted murder of a child on a school bus in Prince George's County is also alleged to have shot and killed one of the other defendant's sisters, a source told FOX 5.

The 15-year-old, identified by police as "Baby K," is one of three teenagers suspected of attacking another teen on a school bus back on May 1. Two of the teens – a 14-year-old boy from Suitland and a 15-year-old boy from Temple Hills – were both charged in the alleged attack.

Baby K, 15, Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police Department

A 14-year-old girl is also facing charges for communicating with the attackers. Police are still searching for that third suspect from the bus.

The victim's mother said the teenage girl set her son up by relaying messages about the location of the bus to the alleged attackers. The judge denied the girl bond.

Baby K is being charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, assault, firearms offenses, and additional charges.

A reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Baby K's arrest and indictment is being offered by police, and the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force is offering a $10,000, bringing the total amount to $12,500.

FOX 5 reached out to Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy to confirm Baby K's involvement in the murder case. Braveboy's office declined to comment, and directed us to the Prince George's County Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.