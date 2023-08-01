Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in Northeast

By FOX DC Digital Team
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating an early morning officer-involved shooting in Northeast

According to Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons, the shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Benning Road around 5:20 a.m. 

Officers responded to the above location after receiving reports gunshots. Upon arrival, officers encountered a suspect outside, and they began firing gunshots toward officers. Officers returned fire and the suspect fled.

Parsons says the suspect was later apprehended in a neighboring apartment building and taken into police custody. 

Police say there are no reported injuries or threat to the community. 

