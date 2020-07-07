Suspect in custody after shots fired at marine base in Twentynine Palms

A suspect was in custody Tuesday morning after reports of an active shooter at a marine base in Twentynine Palms, California.

Military police responded to reports of gunshots at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) around 6:30 a.m. and cordoned the area.

A public information officer at MCAGCC told FOX 11 that one suspect was taken into custody. The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.