Suspect in custody after woman found dead at Gaithersburg home, police say

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Tim Pruss, MyDrone.Pro

Montgomery County police say one person is in custody in connection to a homicide in Gaithersburg.

A police spokesperson says the victim is an adult female. No additional details have been released about the victim or suspect.

Police say additional information will be released soon.

FOX 5’s Lili Zheng is at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on this developing story.