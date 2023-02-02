Suspect attempted to kidnap juvenile girl in Northeast DC: police

article

A search is underway for a suspect accused of attempting to kidnap a juvenile girl in Northeast D.C., according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on Wednesday around 3:57 p.m. in 1500 block of Benning Road.

According to police, the juvenile victim was walking in the area, when a suspect in a truck (pictured above) approached the girl and demanded she enter his vehicle.

A police report indicates that the victim told police that she had just left her house to go to Rosedale Recreation Center, located at 1701 Gales Street, when the truck sped through an alleyway and stopped in front of her.

After the victim refused to get into the truck, the suspected jumped out and grabbed the victim.

Police said the victim was able to break free and get away after biting the suspect.

The victim then ran through an alley to the 700 block of 16th Street, where she found an officer and reported the incident.

The suspect entered his truck and fled the scene after the attempted kidnapping.

Police described the suspect as man with white hair and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket with black, green, and red marks on the jacket, black pants, and a black baseball cap.

Police released the following pictures of the suspect's truck, which police describe as a white Chevrolet two-door pickup truck with tinted windows:

Suspect Vehicle. (PHOTO: Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a text tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.