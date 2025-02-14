Surveillance video shows Dig restaurant employee wielding knife during fight in DC

The Brief Two former Dig employees were involved in a fight at the D.C. location. A fight between Dig employees was captured on surveillance video, as one charged the other with a knife in his hand.



Neighbors are sharing concerns after multiple disturbances connected to a Georgetown business.

The business in question is the restaurant chain Dig, which has a location on Wisconsin Avenue NW in Georgetown. Police confirm they responded to the location Thursday in response two workers fighting, with one wielding a knife and charging at another employee.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Two DIG employee's fight outside of restaurant

"We have a four-month-old child and something happening like that in this neighborhood is kind of absurd," John Loughney of D.C. said.

What happened?

The backstory:

According to the police report, one of the workers wanted a cigarette and began asking his co-workers for one. When the other workers denied him a cigarette, the first employee got upset "because he always provides [employee] with cigarettes when he needs one", the report states.

An argument started then one of the workers involved slapped the other in the face, prompting the employee who was slapped to grab a butcher knife from the kitchen area of the restaurant and began chasing his coworker out the front door to the front street, police said.

FOX 5 is not revealing the names, since no one has been charged.

Loughney said this is not the first time there have been disturbances involving this Dig location. About a year ago, he said workers would use his family’s front steps to smoke marijuana.

"Then it culminated recently when we saw one of their employees going through our garbage can that was placed over here. He was going and placing an alcohol bottle in there at the start of his shift, and he would come out and drink out of our garbage can throughout the day," he said.

Concerns expressed

What they're saying:

Regarding the most recent fight, Loughney said he emailed the CEO with his concerns.

"We said ‘Hey, one of your employees was chasing another employee with a knife down the streets of Georgetown yesterday.’ She essentially brushed us off, absolved herself of any responsibility. I think that comes from the top down. Obviously, there’s leadership issues in my opinion," he said.

He thinks the restaurant should look at their hiring practices.

"No other business in this area has these kinds of issues. You give feedback to any kind of business, it’s constant around here like, hey…your employee was doing such and such. Businesses take it to heart, and they do something about it. Dig doesn’t do anything," he said.

The restaurant shared a statement about the incident stating both employees were let go. Read the full statement below.

"DIG has always strived to build community with every restaurant we open and be a good neighbor. We deeply regret the incident that happened on Thursday, February, 13, between two members of the DIG team in the vicinity of our restaurant. We have since parted ways with both employees and are in full cooperation with law enforcement. It is our hope that with continued partnership and collaboration with the Business Improvement District and the patrons of the block, we can move forward positively."

- DIG Corporate Team