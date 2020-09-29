Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery

Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery Tuesday morning.

Ginsburg will be buried beside her husband, Martin, who died in 2010.

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, celebrating her 20th anniversary on the bench, is photographed in the West conference room at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Friday, August 30, 2013. (Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Ginsburg lay in state Friday at the U.S. Capitol, making history as the first woman so honored in America.

Her flag-draped casket on the steps of Supreme Court drew members of Congress, top military officials, friends, family and members of the public who filed past to pay their respects.

