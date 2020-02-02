Super Bowl LIV: Updates from the big game

Super Bowl LIV is finally here. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are battling for top NFL honors, with the score tied at 10-10 at the half.

The Chiefs ended the regular season with a 12-4 record, while the 49ers finished off with a strong 13-3. The last time the 49ers appeared in the Super Bowl was in 2013.

As for the Chiefs, this is their first championship game since 1970. If the 49ers win, they will join the new England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers as the only teams with six Super Bowl victories.

Before the kickoff of Super Bowl LIV, a moment of silence was held in honor of the nine individuals — including Kobe Bryant — who were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.



MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence to honor former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, prior to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Expand

Yolanda Adams performed a rousing rendition of "God Bless America" prior to the game.

US singer Yolanda Adams sings "America the Beautiful" with the Children's Voice Chorus during Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2, 2020. (Photo by TIM Expand

Advertisement

Demi Lovato received praise from celebrities and Twitter users for her performance of the national anthem.

Military veterans were honored before the coin toss. San Francisco won the coin toss, with the Chiefs receiving. San Francisco would score first with a field goal with 13:18 in the first.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Robbie Gould #9 of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 38-yard field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Be Expand



The Chiefs would respond with a field goal in the first quarter, followed by a touchdown by Patrick Mahomes in the second, giving the Chiefs a 10-3 lead. San Francisco would get their first touchdown thanks to Kyle Juszczyk, tying the game at 10-10 at the half.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Kyle Juszczyk #44 of the San Francisco 49ers scores on a 15-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Ph Expand

This story was reported from Los Angeles. This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.