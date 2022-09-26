Suicide being investigated near popular Silver Spring trail
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Sligo Creek Parkway shut down Monday while police investigated a death in the area.
While details remain scant, on Tuesday, police revealed that the death is now being investigated as a suicide.
Montgomery County police is handling the investigation.
If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health crisis, contact the three-digit dialing code, 988, that takes the place of the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can call or text the number, or chat online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
