Suicide being investigated near popular Silver Spring trail

article

Sligo Creek Parkway shut down Monday while police investigated a death in the area.

While details remain scant, on Tuesday, police revealed that the death is now being investigated as a suicide.

Montgomery County police is handling the investigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health crisis, contact the three-digit dialing code, 988, that takes the place of the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can call or text the number, or chat online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.