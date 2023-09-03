Stilllwater prison placed on emergency lockdown, inmates refusing to return to cells

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The Minnesota Department of Corrections says the correctional facility in Stillwater is on emergency lockdown after approximately 100 inmates refused to return to their cells.

According to the DOC, all staff have been removed from the common areas of the facility. There are two officers inside the unit's "secure control area," those officers are in contact with command personnel.

At this time no injuries have been reported, according to DOC, and they say the situation is "stable."

Aerial video from the FOX 9 chopper shows a large emergency response on standby outside the prison, including police, ambulances, and firefighters.

In a statement from the AFSCME Council 5, a union that represents corrections officers in Minnesota, Executive Director Bart Andersen said the lockdown on Sunday is a result of "chronic understaffing" at the prison.

"Today’s incident at MCF- Stillwater is endemic and highlights the truth behind the operations of the MN Department of Corrections with chronic understaffing leading to upset offenders due to the need to restrict programming and/or recreation time when there are not enough security staff to protect the facility," said Andersen. "Our union believes to our core that our correctional facilities cannot have transformational offender programming without sufficient facility security, we can and must have both."

