Stafford County sheriff’s office triggers Amber Alert for allegedly abducted 17-year-old

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has triggered an Amber Alert for a 17-year-old who was reportedly abducted on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office believes Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez of Spotsylvania County was abducted by Rodney Richards.

Police believe she is “in extreme danger.”

Fernandez was last seen on Jefferson Davis Highway in Stafford County.

The sheriff's office began investigating at 9:59 p.m. when they responded to a reported abduction from a store on Jefferson Davis Highway.

A witness told investigators that the 17-year-old entered the store "visibly distraught."

Fernandez asked a clerk if she could use a phone, and the clerk provided one.

When Fernandez reportedly called a relative and requested a ride, Richards entered the store and seized the phone before forcing her outside and into a vehicle.

Virginia State Police described Fernandez as having black hair and brown eyes.

Fernandez is 5-foot-1, and weighs 160 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Richards is 5-foot-10 and weigh 230 pounds.

He is a male, with brown eyes and black hair.

Richards was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with black jeans.

He was last seen driving a white, four-door Honda.

If you can help locate Fernandez, call 911.

