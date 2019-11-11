Stafford County mother attempts to murder her 2 children, sheriff’s office says

A mother in Stafford County has been arrested after she attempted to murder her two children, according to authorities.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the 200 block of Campus Drive at about 8 a.m. on Saturday after receiving information that a woman was distraught at the location.

Officials said two children, ages 9 and 4, were found alone in the home.

The mother of the children, 31-year-old Tracy Ann Wiggins of Fredericksburg, was later located in her parked vehicle in the area of Centreport Parkway and the Interstate 95 entrance ramp.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said 31-year-old Tracy Ann Wiggins of Fredericksburg was arrested for attempted murder on Nov. 9, 2019.

Deputies said they learned Wiggins had attempted to murder her two children during a mental health crisis before leaving the home that morning.

FOX 5 reached out to the sheriff’s office for more details about the attempted murder accusations but officials declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation. The sheriff’s office did confirm that the children did not suffer serious injuries and they were safe.

Wiggins was taken into custody and was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of attempted capital murder.