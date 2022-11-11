Stabbing near elementary school in DC under investigation

A man was stabbed Friday night near an elementary school in Northeast, and now detectives are investigating why and how it happened.

D.C. police said they received the call for a stabbing around 5:30 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene in the 500 block of Riggs Road Northeast near LaSalle-Backus Elementary School, officers found a man suffering from stab wounds. The victim was unconscious and non-responsive.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.




