St. Charles Towne Center expected to reopen after shots fired inside

A mall in Charles County is expected to reopen Monday after a scary scene over the weekend when gunfire erupted inside.

The shots were fired inside the St. Charles Towne Center in the Waldorf area and sent shoppers running for cover.

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh says police believe a group of teenagers were involved in a fight that led to the shooting. Luckily, no one was injured and a suspect is in custody.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office received a number of calls just prior to 5 p.m. Sunday about a gun that went off inside on the lower level.

Authorities say they believe there was an altercation or disagreement that happened inside one of the businesses.

The argument spilled out into the common area of the mall. That's when investigators say a suspect pulled out a gun and fired one shot.

The bullet hit the front glass of a business, shattering it. The gunfire led to panic as shoppers and employees started running. Some even hid inside stores.

The Sheriff's Office blocked off all mall exits as they searched for suspects.

Umeh says deputies eventually found three people involved in the altercation outside of the mall by a dumpster. Officials say a gun was recovered.

No one was injured, but the mall was closed for the rest of the day.

The sheriff's office says updates will be provided when available. Anyone with information should call 301-932-2222.