Springfield shooting leaves husband and wife dead, police say

Authorities say two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting in the Springfield area of Fairfax County.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Flint Street.

Police sources tell FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts that the two victims who died were both men and were found dead in the front yard of a home in the neighborhood. No arrests have been made.

A neighbor told FOX 5 photojournalist Nelson Jones that the shooting victims lived in the neighborhood for about three years and that they frequently could be seen walking their dogs.

Preliminarily, police report the suspects in the shooting fled the scene in a silver, or white 2018 Nissan 4 door.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.