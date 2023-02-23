Spotsylvania School Board member charged

article

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation has charged Spotsylvania County School Board member and former Board Chair Kirk Twigg.

The 65-year-old was charged Thursday with a misdemeanor count of tampering with a county record and one felony count of forging a public record.

The charges stem from an investigation police launched in October 2022, concerning allegations related to Twigg tampering with a county contract.

Twigg turned himself in to authorities Thursday at the Spotsylvania County Magistrate’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.