Expand / Collapse search

Spotsylvania School Board member charged

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Virginia Schools
FOX 5 DC
article

Kirk Twigg, 65

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation has charged Spotsylvania County School Board member and former Board Chair Kirk Twigg. 

The 65-year-old was charged Thursday with a misdemeanor count of tampering with a county record and one felony count of forging a public record.

The charges stem from an investigation police launched in October 2022, concerning allegations related to Twigg tampering with a county contract. 

READ MORE: Spotsylvania parents concerned over superintendent candidate

Twigg turned himself in to authorities Thursday at the Spotsylvania County Magistrate’s Office. 

The investigation remains ongoing.