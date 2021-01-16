SpaceX to send up first Starlink mission of 2021 on Monday

SpaceX is getting ready to send up its next batch of Starlink satellites.

The space company will send up a Falcon 9 rocket for its 17th Starlink mission on Monday.

About 60 Starlink internet satellites will be sent into orbit, joining 1,000 others. The goal is to provide worldwide, space-based broadband coverage.

While this is the first Starlink launch of 2021, SpaceX launched its first mission of the new year on January 7 which was a Turkish communications satellite to help establish telecommunication services over Turkey and other countries.

Monday's liftoff is set for 8:45 a.m. from the Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39A.

