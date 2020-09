article

All southbound lanes of I-270 are closed after a crash involving several kids in Montgomery County, according to police.

Officials said a single vehicle ejected at least one passenger.

An adult and several children were transported to the hospital, authorities said.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Travelers should expect delays. Traffic is backed up for at least two miles.

