Son fatally stabs father in Vienna, son in police custody

Fairfax County Police are investigating a fatal stabbing amongst family members that took place in Vienna on Wednesday.

Officials say upon arriving at the scene in the 9800 block of Palace Green Way, they found a man inside the home who had been fatally stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime and was transported to a local hospital.

Fairfax County police say, "This was not a random act, it was domestic."

The suspect, in this case, is the son of the victim. The son is in his 20s and the father is in his late 50s, police say. The victim's son is currently in police custody.