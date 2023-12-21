3 suspects commit armed robbery at Silver Spring restaurant injuring 1 adult

Police continue to search for three suspects involved in the armed robbery of a restaurant in Silver Spring.

Montgomery County Police responded to the 8080 block of Sligo Ave., for the report of an armed robbery on Thursday, December 12, around 12:14 a.m. Police say three armed suspects entered a restaurant and stole property from the victims and left the scene.

One victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There are currently no suspects in custody.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.