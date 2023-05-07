Shots fired inside St. Charles Town Center; no reported injuries, suspect in custody
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Charles County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of shots fired inside the St. Charles Town Center and a suspect is in custody.
Officials say the scene is secure and there have been no reported victims of gunshot wounds.
A spokesperson for CCSO confirms a weapon was discharged inside the mall. CCSO says initial reports indicate a group of teens may have discharged a firearm inside the mall.
The mall will remain closed today as the investigation continues.
The sheriff's office says updates will be provided when available. Anyone with information should call 301-932-2222.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.