Shots fired inside St. Charles Town Center; no reported injuries, suspect in custody

The Charles County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of shots fired inside the St. Charles Town Center and a suspect is in custody.

Officials say the scene is secure and there have been no reported victims of gunshot wounds.

A spokesperson for CCSO confirms a weapon was discharged inside the mall. CCSO says initial reports indicate a group of teens may have discharged a firearm inside the mall.

The mall will remain closed today as the investigation continues.

The sheriff's office says updates will be provided when available. Anyone with information should call 301-932-2222.

