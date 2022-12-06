Shots fired at officers by worker at Rockville business who thought they were suspects: officials

Authorities have arrested a worker at a Montgomery County business who they say fired shots at police early Tuesday morning thinking the officers were connected to a suspicious vehicle that had previously been reported.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of East Gude Drive as officers say they were conducting routine business checks.

Police say an employee of one of the businesses in the area, who had previously reported a suspicious vehicle, mistook the officers as suspects and opened fire.

Officials say the employee fired multiple rounds that struck the officer’s vehicle. No injuries were reported. The employee was arrested but has not yet been identified. Charges are unknown at this time.