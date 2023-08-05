Shooting near U Street Metro Station under investigation

article

Parts of U Street – near the Metro station and the &Pizza restaurant next door – have been taped off by police as they investigate a shooting in the area.

Shattered glass from the bus station enclosure could be seen in front of the 13th and U Street Metro Station entrance, along with at least 31 shell case markers scattered across the road. Metro has informed riders the station is currently open, and they can enter from 9th Street.

FOX 5 noticed some business owners attempting to open their stores in the busy neighborhood, but they were unable to since the area has been taped off.

D.C. police have not disclosed exactly what took place in front of the U Street metro entrance or whether anyone was struck by the bullets. No injuries have been reported and so far, there are no details on any suspects.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.