Shooting near Nationals Park: 15-year-old arrested after 2 adults, 2 teens shot

The Metropolitan Police Department says a 15-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting with two adult and two teenage victims near Nationals Park Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 100 block of P Street SW, one block west of Nationals Park, around 11 p.m. Saturday. The shooting happened about an hour after the end of the Nationals game against the New York Mets.

MPD officials say the victims were two teenagers and two adults. At the scene, officers found a 16-year-old girl who had non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers then located an adult man also suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds along the Unit block of Potomac Street SW.

Two more victims, an adult man and a 17-year-old boy, were found inside the Navy Yard Metro Station. D.C. Fire officials say the victims ran into the station after being shot.

A 15-year-old juvenile male of Temple Hills was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon on Sunday.

The remaining suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's tip line at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District.